Actor Treat Williams, 71, dies in motorcycle crash

American film and TV actor Treat Williams died in a motorcycle crash in Vermont on Monday afternoon. He was 71.

As per the reports from foreign-based news agencies, the Golden Globe-nominated veteran, best known for his performances in musical dramedy ‘Hair’, Steven Spielberg’s ‘1941’ and TV series ‘Everwood’, in nearly half-a-decade-long career, passed away following a motorcycle accident in Dorset, VT.

According to details, the accident took place around 5 in the afternoon, involving Williams’ motorcycle and an SUV car, the driver of which apparently didn’t see the late actor and turned the vehicle across his path. Unable to avoid the collision, the ‘Everwood’ actor was the only person critically injured in the accident after being thrown from his ride.

A helicopter airlifted Williams to Albany Medical Center in New York after the accident where he succumbed to injuries.

In an official statement shared with a publication, Williams’ family confirmed the death saying, “It is with great sadness that we report that our beloved Treat Williams has passed away tonight in Dorset, Vermont after a fatal motorcycle accident.”

“As you can imagine, we are shocked and greatly bereaved at this time,” they added.

A part of the statement further read, “Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it. … To all his fans, please know that Treat appreciated all of you and please continue to keep him in your hearts and prayers.”

Several of his fans and fraternity people flooded social media with tributes for the later actor following his tragic death.

