Actor Vijay Deverakonda pens cryptic note amid ‘Boycott Liger’ trend

South Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda who is set to make his Bollywood debut with ‘Liger’, broke the silence on his movie being the latest target of ‘cancel culture’.

With the ‘boycott brigade’ and ‘cancel culture’ gaining momentum in Bollywood, the latest movie to fall prey to it is the sports-action-drama ‘Liger’, starring pan-Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda and star kid, Ananya Panday.

During a recent promotional event for the movie, ‘Arjun Reddy’ actor, at last, broke the silence on the ‘boycott Liger’ trends. Addressing the online warriors, Deverakonda said, “I don’t know exactly what is their issue and what they want.”

He further added, “We are correct on our side. We have worked hard for three years to make this cinema. Shouldn’t we release our movies?”

“When we are correct and when we do our dharma, there is no need to listen to anybody and let there be anything coming, we must fight. I have no fear and I know that in complete honesty, we have done it with our hearts. We all are from this country and we know how much we do for our people and country. We are not from that batch who sits in front of computers and tweets.”

Manam Correct unnapudu

Mana Dharmam manam chesinapudu

Evvadi maata vinedhe ledu.

Later the day, the actor penned a cryptic note on Twitter in the native language, which roughly translates to “When we are doing as per dharma no need to care about others, we’ll fight back.”

About ‘Liger’, the high-octane actioner stars Ramya Krishnan, Mike Tyson, Ronit Roy, Makarand Deshpande, and Ali along with the lead duo, Deverakonda and Panday. Directed by South industry’s seasoned filmmaker Puri Jagannadh, the project is backed by Karan Johar’s production banner ‘Dharma Productions’.

‘Liger’ is slated to release on August 25, in Hindi and Telugu, along with dubbed Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions.

