Actors Madiha Rizvi, Hasan Noman finalize their divorce

Celebrity couple Madiha Rizvi and Hasan Noman have finalized their divorce after nine years of marriage.

The ‘Jhooti’ actor, Tuesday, announced on her social media handle that she and the ‘Baby’ actor have ‘amicably’ finalized their divorce.

“With much gratitude for our time together, Hasan and I have amicably finalised our divorce. We’ve been working hard for well over a year, some of it together, some of it separated, to see what might have been possible between us,” read the note posted by Rizvi on the photo and video sharing social site.

“And the final conclusion is to part our ways for the best.”

She added, “However, we are and will always be a family, as we continue to coparent our two incredibly wonderful girls. Therefore, we ask for their and our space and privacy to be respected at this difficult time.”

Furthermore, the actor noted, “We’ve always conducted our relationship privately, and we hope that as we consciously uncouple and coparent, we will be able to continue in the same manner. Thank You.”

As she made the announcement, Rizvi requested fans and followers for prayers and asked them to refrain from insensitive comments.

Madiha Rizvi – daughter of veteran actor, Deeba Rizvi – and Hasan Noman – son of late prolific artist, Rasheed Naz – got married in 2013. The ex-couple share two daughters together.

