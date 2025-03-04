Anu Malik’s daughter reminds netizens of BLACKPINK’s Lisa

Internet believes that Indian musician Anu Malik’s younger daughter Ada looks exactly like K-pop star Lisa, of BLACKPINK, as the celebrity kid made a rare public outing with her father.

Celebrated singer Anu Malik recently attended the wedding reception of Bollywood filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker’s son Konark with his family.

At the event, fans caught a rare glimpse of the star kid as she posed with her father, in a traditional attire, paired with her Korean-inspired hairstyle, and extended winged eyeliner, and the internet couldn’t help but compare her looks with the BLACKPINK vocalist.

Reacting to the paparazzo’s video from the wedding reception, a social user commented, “If you look quickly, you will think it is Lisa from BLACKPINK OMG,” while another reiterated, “OMG, had a mini attack thinking that it’s really my adorable fav Lisaaaa here in Indiaaa.”

“I thought she was Lisa from BLACKPINK,” one more comment read on the post.

However, a few social users opined that it is because of her makeup and hairstyle that Ada is bearing resemblance with the K-pop star.

Notably, veteran musician Anu Malik, who is married to Anjali Vasudev Bhat, shares two daughters with her, Anmol and Ada Malik.

Ada is an aspiring fashion designer, who has recently collaborated with Bollywood celebrities like Zahrah Khan and Tanisha Mukerji, after completing her studies at Parsons School of Design in New York.