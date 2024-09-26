Adam Sandler drops update on ‘Happy Gilmore 2’

Hollywood star Adam Sandler has dropped an update about the upcoming Netflix golf comedy “Happy Gilmore 2,” a sequel to his iconic 1996 movie.

In an Instagram post, Sandler shared a photo of his bulldog Bagel relaxing on a copy of the script, which has its name printed on it with two golf balls nearby.

Adam Sandler wrote in the caption, “Going good so far.”

Directed by Kyle Newacheck, the Netflix sequel will see Hollywood actors Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald reprising their roles from the first film while Margaret Qualley and Bad Bunny are the new additions to the cast.

The original film, released in 1996, revolves around Adam Sandler’s titular character playing hockey while struggling with anger management issues.

After learning that he has a talent for golf, Gilmore begins playing professional golf to earn money to save his grandmother’s house.

The sequel, ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ went under production on September 9 on the Hollywood star’s 58th birthday.

It is worth mentioning here that Kansas City Chiefs tight end and American pop superstar Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce is set to appear in the sequel in a cameo role.

Sandler made the announcement during his appearance on “The Tonight Show” starring Jimmy Fallon.

“Travis has… he mentioned it, so we have a nice something for Travis. He’s gonna come by. He’s a very nice guy. You guys would love him in real life. What a big, handsome guy. Funny and cool as hell. He’s a stud, and he’s so funny,” Adam Sandler said.