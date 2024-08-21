Travis Kelce set to appear in Adam Sandler’s ‘Happy Gilmore 2’

Kansas City Chiefs tight end and American pop superstar Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce is set to appear in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ led by Hollywood star Adam Sandler.

Sandler made the announcement during his appearance on “The Tonight Show” starring Jimmy Fallon.

While talking about the sequel to his 1996 classic golf comedy, the Hollywood star announced that Kelce would appear in an unspecified role.

“Travis has… he mentioned it, so we have a nice something for Travis. He’s gonna come by. He’s a very nice guy. You guys would love him in real life. What a big, handsome guy. Funny and cool as hell. He’s a stud, and he’s so funny,” Adam Sandler said.

According to the Hollywood actor, production on ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ will begin in a couple of weeks.

The development came following Travis Kelce’s admission of being a ‘huge fan of the Sandman.’

During an appearance on Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast in May following the reports of ‘Happy Gilmore 2,’ the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said that he would do “anything” to get involved in the sequel.

“I didn’t even know there was a job opening on Happy Gilmore 2. I’ll be a f–king extra… anything to get around Happy Gilmore, an Adam Sandler film or set — count me in,” Kelce said.

Kelce has been in the limelight for some time now for his rather public romance with Taylor Swift.

In May this year, reports said that he was all set to be a part of Hollywood, making his acting debut in the upcoming horror show ‘Grotesquerie’, by ‘Dahmer’ creator Ryan Murphy.

Taking to her Instagram handle, his co-actor Niecy Nash confirmed the development with the selfie video, introducing the newest cast member.

American celebrity began by asking her followers to guess who she was shooting with for ‘Grotesquerie’, before panning the front camera towards Kelce, who confirmed joining the ‘new territory’ with the show.