 Travis Kelce to ‘pop the question’ to Taylor Swift?

With lovebirds going strong with their romance, National Football League star Travis Kelce is reportedly all set to ‘pop the question’ to his ladylove, Taylor Swift.

As reported by a foreign celebrity magazine, Travis Kelce is currently planning a grand proposal for his ladylove and is expected to pop the ring to Taylor Swift this summer, when the American superstar will be on a break from her massively successful Eras Tour, after the Europe leg, hinted a source close to the NFL star.

“The engagement is happening soon,” an insider told the outlet, while some speculations also suggested that the two are already engaged.

On the other hand, Kelce’s rep denied the reports of ‘any official engagement plans’ being in place.

Pertinent to note here that the ‘Anti-Hero’ hitmaker and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end first began to make headlines for their romance, in the summer of last year.

Previously, the friends of both, the athlete and the pop star, have repeatedly confirmed that their relationship is more than just a fling and they would get married soon.

On the work front, Swift will resume her worldwide Eras concert tour in October, after a short break, before it will conclude with the Vancouver show on December 8.

Meanwhile, Kelce is back to his training and is gearing up for the next NFL season.