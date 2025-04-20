Tamannaah Bhatia joins forces with John Abraham in Rohit Shetty’s next

Bollywood beauty Tamannaah Bhatia, who’s was recently cast in Anees Bazmee’s upcoming comedy No Entry 2, has now secured yet another significant role opposite John Abraham in Rohit Shetty’s movie.

In this compelling real-life story, Tamannaah Bhatia will portray Preeti Maria, the devoted wife of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria, played by John Abraham.

The film, based on Maria’s gripping autobiography Let Me Say It Now, marks Rohit Shetty’s first foray into the world of biopics, following years of blockbuster fictional police dramas.

This marks Tamannaah Bhatia’s second time sharing the screen with John Abraham their first collaboration being her cameo appearance as his wife in Nikkhil Advani’s Vedaa last year.

Now, she takes on a more substantial and emotionally nuanced role, as Preeti Maria, a woman who stood by her husband through some of the most volatile and challenging moments in Mumbai’s recent history.

“Preeti’s character is not just a bystander in Rakesh Maria’s journey,” a source close to the production revealed.

“She’s portrayed as the emotional anchor in his life, helping him navigate a career filled with high-stakes investigations, including the 1993 serial blasts, the 26/11 terror attacks, and more.

Tamannaah Bhatia is honoured to take on this role and is bringing immense depth to the character.”

John Abraham, known for his intensity in action-packed roles, will portray Rakesh Maria during key moments of his 36-year career tackling terrorism and major criminal cases.

With Tamannaah Bhatia as his on-screen partner, the film aims to deliver both adrenaline and heart.

Filming for the untitled project began yesterday in Mumbai and will unfold across 40 iconic city locations, such as the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Dongri, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

The production is expected to wrap by August, with a cinematic release planned for early next year.

An official announcement from the makers is expected next week, but fans are already buzzing with excitement to see Tamannaah Bhatia and John Abraham reunite in this intense drama, brought to life under Rohit Shetty’s direction.

With this role, Tamannaah Bhatia continues to prove her versatility and growing presence in high-impact Bollywood cinema.