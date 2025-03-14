Are Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma back together?

Despite recent speculation about their breakup, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma were seen celebrating Holi together at Raveena Tandon’s home in Mumbai. Their presence at the event has left fans curious about their relationship status.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma arrived separately at Raveena and Anil Thadani’s residence for the Holi 2025 festivities.

Tamannaah Bhatia looked stylish in a white crop top, an oversized matching shirt, and olive green trousers, accessorised with dark sunglasses.

Vijay Varma, known for his role in Dahaad, was dressed casually in a pink t-shirt and baggy denim jeans, greeting the paparazzi with a cheerful “Happy Holi” before heading inside.

Rumours of Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s split surfaced last week, suggesting the couple had ended their relationship after over two years of dating.

However, their Holi appearance, alongside Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani, with whom they share a close bond, has led to further speculation. According to reports, even if Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have separated, they continue to hold mutual respect for each other and remain friends.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma were first linked in December 2022 when they attended a Diljit Dosanjh concert together.

Earlier it was reported that, Bollywood lovebirds Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have reportedly parted ways due to the growing pressure of marriage from the latter.

Celebrity couple Tamannaah, 35, and Vijay, 38, who were reportedly set to get married this year, have ended their years-long relationship, reported Indian media earlier this week, and if reports are to be believed, the growing pressure of marriage became the reason behind their abrupt split.

While neither of the celebrities has yet confirmed or commented on their breakup, a report from a local publication suggests that the rift between Varma and Bhatia began because the ‘Baahubali’ actor felt pressure to settle down and wanted to tie the knot soon.

The report claims this became a ‘point of contention’ between the couple and caused ‘frequent disagreements’, eventually leading to their split.