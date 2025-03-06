Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay varma broke up over THIS reason

Bollywood lovebirds Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have reportedly parted ways due to the growing pressure of marriage from the latter.

Celebrity couple Tamannaah Bhatia, 35, and Vijay Varma, 38, who were reportedly set to get married this year, have ended their years-long relationship, reported Indian media earlier this week, and if reports are to be believed, the growing pressure of marriage became the reason behind their abrupt split.

While neither of the celebrities has yet confirmed or commented on their breakup, a report from a local publication suggests that the rift between Varma and Bhatia began because the ‘Baahubali’ actor felt pressure to settle down and wanted to tie the knot soon.

The report claims this became a ‘point of contention’ between the couple and caused ‘frequent disagreements’, eventually leading to their split.

Notably, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, who first shared the screen in Netflix’s anthology film ‘Lust Stories 2’, fell in love on the set. They confirmed their relationship in 2023.

On the work front, Varma was last seen in Netflix’s crime thriller series ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’, whereas, Bhatia’s last release was ‘Sikandar Ka Muqaddar’, while she also had special appearances in ‘Stree 2’ and ‘Vedaa’.