Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson part ways after 10 years of marriage

American actor Jessica Simpson and her husband, NFL star Eric Johnson, are parting ways after 10 years of marriage.

As reported by foreign media, Jessica Simpson, 44, has decided to take time apart from her husband of 10 years, Eric Johnson, 45, she confirmed in a statement to the publication, adding that both of them are now focusing on what’s best for their three kids.

“Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage,” stated the ‘Blonde Ambition’ star. “Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them.”

“We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family,” she added.

Notably, Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson, who first met through a mutual friend in May 2010, got engaged in the same November, after dating for nearly six months. The couple welcomed their elder two kids, a daughter Maxwell “Maxi” Drew and a son Ace Knute, in 2012 and 2023 respectively.

After being engaged for years, Simpson married retired tight-end Johnson in July 2014, in Montecito, California. Their youngest daughter Birdie Mae was born in March 2019.

