Megyn Kelly slams Blake Lively over TIME100 inclusion

Megyn Kelly sparked a heated controversy with Blake Lively following the Gossip Girl star’s inclusion on the TIME100 Most Influential People list.

RadarOnline revealed that both Megyn Kelly and Blake Lively attended the gala event in New York, where Kelly, 54, made her feelings about Lively’s recognition in TIME100 very clear during a red carpet rant.

The Megyn Kelly Show host joked that she might snap a selfie with Blake Lively and Meghan Markle, given how much content they had provided her.

However, Megyn Kelly accused TIME of simply seeking publicity by featuring big stars like Blake Lively, insisting it was “very wrong” to give legitimacy to the controversial actress.

Kelly said she would not avoid Blake Lively or her husband Ryan Reynolds, but joked, “I have a feeling she’s going to be avoiding me.”

Kelly particularly criticised Blake Lively’s alleged attempts to “bastardise Me Too allegations against people who don’t deserve it,” referring to Blake Lively’s claims against her It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni, which he strongly denied.

Megyn Kelly stated that thorough investigation of such accusations was crucial to protect genuine victims.

She added that even though Lively and Ryan Reynolds have “very powerful PR people and lawyers,” the public must remain “clear-eyed” to maintain the credibility of real claims.

Speaking about Lively, Megyn Kelly said: “It’s a ridiculous joke. She shouldn’t be here. I believe she launched a fake MeToo allegation against Baldoni, and she’s lived to regret it because virtually every allegation has fallen apart.”

Blake Lively attended the event with Ryan Reynolds, who was not nominated. Meanwhile, Megyn Kelly’s personal experiences with sexual harassment at Fox News, which inspired the film Bombshell, added a deeper layer to her criticisms.

Kelly isn’t the only who had ‘beef’ with lively as earlier, Hollywood A-lister Reese Witherspoon reportedly stated that she never liked fellow actor Blake Lively, and the main reason behind their feud is her ‘downright rude and cold behaviour’.