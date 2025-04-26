Reese Witherspoon ‘never liked’ Blake Lively for her ‘rude’ behaviour

Hollywood A-lister Reese Witherspoon has reportedly never liked fellow actor Blake Lively, and the main reason behind their feud is her ‘downright rude and cold behaviour’.

Amid her ongoing legal drama with ‘It Ends With Us’ co-star Justin Baldoni, another long-standing nasty feud of Blake Lively, with fellow Hollywood diva Reese Witherspoon, has made its way back into the headlines.

As per a report from a foreign publication, Witherspoon, who once even threw shade at the ‘Gossip Girl’ alum, over her nude photo scandal in 2011, still cannot stand Lively, and it has to do with the latter’s ‘cold, dismissive, and downright rude’ behaviour with the people who ‘The Morning Show’ star loves and respects.

“Reese still doesn’t like her. She never did,” a Hollywood insider disclosed to a foreign publication. “Blake’s been cold, dismissive, and downright rude to people Reese respects – and Reese doesn’t forget that kind of thing.”

Moreover, the source also noted that Witherspoon ‘meant’ each word she said about ‘bad girl’ Lively at an earlier awards ceremony. “She didn’t like the way Blake handled herself, and she’s not the only one in town who feels that way,” the person maintained.

