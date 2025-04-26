Justin Bieber’s grandfather Bruce Dale passes away at 80

Pop star Justin Bieber is mourning the loss of his grandfather, Bruce Dale, who passed away at the age of 80.

The 31-year-old singer of “Love Yourself” shared the sad news in an emotional post on Instagram on Saturday, 26 April.

Justin posted an old photo of himself with his grandfather and shared heartfelt memories of the close bond they had.

View this post on Instagram



He remembered how he would often convince his “Papa” to spend his small weekly allowance on snacks at hockey games, even though his grandfather was only given 20 dollars for the whole week.

Justin Bieber warmly joked about their time together, recalling corn nuts, Skittles, slush puppies, and his grandfather’s funny habit of heckling referees during matches.

In his tribute, Justin Bieber wrote, “I can’t wait to see you again soon in heaven. Until then, I know you’re watching down, probably still heckling the referees.”

He added, “I will miss you. I will ache and I’ll sit and let myself remember all of the wonderful times we’ve had.”

Bruce Dale’s obituary mentioned Justin, his wife Hailey Bieber, and their son Jack-Blues among other close family members. It shared how Bruce was loved by his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

The sad news came just hours after Justin had taken to Instagram to speak about the challenges he faces in Los Angeles. In a separate post, he talked about people encouraging him to leave the city, calling them “Hollywood bullies.”

Justin Bieber made it clear he has no plans to leave, saying, “How can we make a change if we run away from the darkness?” He admitted that he had once been caught up in the Hollywood lifestyle but now wants to focus on love, equality, and learning from others.

The Justin Bieber’s touching tribute shows just how much his grandfather meant to him, and fans around the world are sending their love and support.