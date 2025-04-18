Is Justin Bieber really broke? Here’s what we know so far

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber has finally addressed the elephant in the room; months of rumours about his life falling apart, including talk about money problems, trouble in his marriage, and his past connection to rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

Justin Bieber’s team released a strong statement after a report claimed he was millions of dollars in debt. The report said Bieber owed $20 million to tour promoter AEG after cancelling his Justice World Tour. He was given a $40 million advance before the tour began.

His team called the report “clickbait stupidity” and said it was based on lies from people who are upset they no longer work with Justin Bieber. They added that Justin Bieber is not broke and that these stories are not true.

Justin Bieber had to delay and later cancel his world tour because of health problems. He was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which caused part of his face to become paralysed. His tour had already been postponed due to the pandemic.

Fans have also been worried about Justin Bieber’s marriage to Hailey Bieber. Recently, Justin unfollowed her on Instagram, which led to rumours of a possible split. The couple, who have a nine-month-old son named Jack Blues, haven’t spoken publicly about it.

To make things worse, Bieber is still being linked to Diddy, who is facing serious sex trafficking charges. Diddy was once close to Bieber and acted like a mentor when he was younger.

Even with all the drama, Bieber is trying to focus on the future. His team says these rumours won’t stop him from moving forward and staying on the right path.

Earlier, Justin Bieber appears to struggling again, and insiders now say Hailey Bieber have had enough.

The 28-year-old model stunned fans recently when she unfollowed Justin Bieber on social media, a move she later dismissed as a “glitch.”

However, those close to the couple insist it was a calculated message, a final warning from Hailey Bieber to her troubled husband to seek professional help or risk losing her for good.

According to Radar Online, Hailey Bieber has reached “the end of her rope” and told Justin Bieber, now 31, that she will leave him unless he gets help immediately.

“She’s done everything she can,” one source shared. “But she’s tired of constantly urging him to fix himself. This was her way of sending a signal loud and clear.”