Kanye West drops bombshell about Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton

Kanye West has shocked fans once again after claiming he “should have had babies” with Paris Hilton instead of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The explosive admission came during a chaotic Twitch livestream on Friday, which ended abruptly and resulted in Kanye West being banned from the platform, according to The Post.

During the livestream, clips of which were quickly shared online before being deleted, Kanye West appeared to be speaking to someone over the phone when he made the controversial comments.

“Kim was Paris Hilton’s assistant,” West said. “I should’ve had babies with Paris Hilton over Kim Kardashian!” He then added, “Could you imagine if I had kids with Paris Hilton? How many hotels I would have right now? The Hilton. The Hilton stuff.”

Read More: No announcement, no statement – Just Kanye, Bianca and a mango lassi

Paris Hilton, who is now 44, is married to Carter Reum, and the couple share two children together: son Phoenix and daughter London.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian shares four children with Kanye West – North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6 – from their seven-year marriage, which ended in divorce in November 2022.

Kanye West also referenced Arnold Schwarzenegger during his rant, mentioning the actor’s affair with his housekeeper and their child.

“If you’re like Arnold Schwarzenegger and you have a kid with a nanny, the nanny’s only power is to take your kids,” Kanye West said.

“So Kim’s only power is to take my kids. I had a baby with a flipping assistant, bro.”

Neither Paris Hilton nor Kim Kardashian’s representatives have responded to requests for comment.

Kanye West’s rant follows recent claims he made on X, alleging that Kim Kardashian had “taken” his children from him.

However, a source close to Kim Kardashian insisted that Kanye West can see his children “anytime he wants” and that protecting the children remains Kim’s top priority.

Earlier, Kanye West and Bianca Censori were seen together in Mallorca, sparking rumours that the couple may be getting back together.

The sighting comes after months of speculation about a possible split between the rapper and his wife.

West, 47, and Bianca Censori, 30, were spotted enjoying dinner at an Indian restaurant in the town of Santanyi over the Easter weekend. The couple arrived on the island by private jet, along with West’s manager and security team.

The restaurant owner, Sarbjit Singh, said he didn’t recognise Kanye West at first and thought he was just another customer. He later found out it was Kanye West and Bianca Censori.

The pair kept a low profile and ordered chicken madras and mango lassi. “They were very friendly. It was a normal, quiet dinner,” Singh told the local newspaper.