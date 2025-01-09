Jessica Alba, Cash Warren part ways after 17 years of marriage

Hollywood actor and entrepreneur Jessica Alba and her husband Cash Warren have reportedly decided to part ways after 17 years of marriage.

In one of the first shocking celebrity breakups of 2025, Hollywood diva Jessica Alba and her husband, film producer Cash Warren, are nearing a divorce, to end their 17-year-long marriage.

As reported by foreign media, the former partners recently made public outings without their wedding rings. It was later confirmed by sources close to the ex-couple that Alba and Warren have separated recently and are moving forward to file for their divorce soon. However, no more details regarding the reason behind their split were revealed.

Neither of the celebrities nor their reps have commented on the matter yet.

Notably, Alba, 43, and Warren, 45, first met in 2004, on the sets of the superhero film ‘Fantastic Four’, where she played Sue Storm, while the latter worked as an assistant to the director.

After getting engaged in 2007, the couple exchanged vows in a low-key Beverly Hills courthouse ceremony, the following year. In their marriage of 17 years, Alba and Warren share three children, daughters Honor, 16, and Haven, 13, and a son Hayes, 7.

