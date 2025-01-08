Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck settle their divorce

Latin pop star Jennifer Lopez and her ex-husband, actor-director Ben Affleck, have reportedly settled their divorce, five months after filing.

As reported by foreign media, one of the most high-profile ex-couples of Hollywood, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reached a settlement to officially end Bennifer 2.0, after two years of marriage.

According to the details, the documents filed by Lopez in the Los Angeles Superior Court confirmed the former couple reached a divorce settlement through mediation in September, almost a month after she filed for divorce.

The rep for both the celebrities have refrained from any comment on the matter.

While most of the financial terms of the settlement were not disclosed to the public, reports suggest that neither of the two will pay any spousal support to the other. However, Lopez will get to keep her 8.5-carat, rare green diamond engagement ring from Affleck, valued at a whopping $5 million.

Moreover, the ‘Atlas’ actor has also requested to restore her former name, Jennifer Lynn Lopez, after the judge finalizes their divorce.

It is worth mentioning here that Lopez, 55, filed for divorce from Affleck, 52, last August, on the second anniversary of their wedding ceremony in Georgia, which was held a month after their Las Vegas marriage, in July 2022.

The high-profile couple commonly known as Bennifer, who were previously engaged from 2002 to 2004, rekindled their romance in 2021, three years after Affleck finalized his divorce from his ex-wife of 13 years, actor Jennifer Garner, in 2018.

Lopez and Affleck announced their second engagement in April 2022, before exchanging vows later the same year.