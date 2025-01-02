JLo dubs Jennifer Garner the ‘real villain’ in Ben Affleck divorce

Latin pop star Jennifer Lopez is reportedly blaming Jennifer Garner, the ex-wife of her ex-husband Ben Affleck, for being the ‘real villain’ in their divorce.

As reported by a foreign publication, Jennifer Lopez had always been ‘suspicious’ about her ex-husband Ben Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and feels the two rekindling their relationship after her divorce, is a betrayal.

For the unversed, Affleck was married to Garner for 13 years, from 2005 to 2018, and shared three kids with her, Violet, Fin and Samuel. They announced their separation in 2015, before finalizing their divorce after three years.

Years after his divorce from Garner, Affleck rekindled his relationship with his ex-fiancee Lopez in 2021, and the two tied the knot the following year.

After two years of marriage, Lopez filed for divorce from ‘The Accountant’ star in April 2024.

Since his very public second divorce with J. Lo, Affleck turned back to Garner for emotional support and has been spending ‘comfortable’ time with her and their three kids, leaving the former fuming.

As per an insider, “J. Lo felt threatened by Jen Garner for almost all of her marriage. The way Ben would run to her for advice any time they had a fight drove her crazy. She has always been suspicious that there’s still something between them, and seeing them acting like this cosy, happy family again for the whole world to see has only made her even more sure she was right all along.”

“It’s so humiliating because she feels like she was played for a total fool… like she ignored her own instincts because she wanted to believe the lies Ben told her,” added the insider. “She’s furious with Ben, but in her view, it’s Jen who’s the real villain because she acted like this total sweetheart to Jen’s face and made a show of wanting to help when in reality she was running interference the whole time.”