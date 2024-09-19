Jennifer Lopez plans to ’embarrass’ ex-husband Ben Affleck

Forget about forgive, Latin pop star Jennifer Lopez has found a new way to ’embarrass’ her ex-husband, actor-director Ben Affleck.

As reported by a foreign publication, Jennifer Lopez is planning to take revenge on her estranged husband Ben Affleck, with a breakup song revealing his bedroom prowess, disclosed a source close to her.

JLo, who previously penned songs about their rekindled romance, regrets those intimate tributes to Affleck and is reportedly working on a breakup track now.

“She’s frustrated that she wrote all those romantic lyrics about him,” an insider told the publication.

The person also mentioned that the ‘Atlas’ star is “ready to release a breakup song that will hit him where it hurts, especially in terms of his bedroom skills.”

It is worth mentioning here that Lopez, 55, filed for divorce from Affleck, 52, in Los Angeles County Superior Court last month, on August 20, the second anniversary of their wedding ceremony in Georgia, which was held a month after their Las Vegas marriage, on July 17, 2022.

However, in the divorce documents, filed by JLo herself, she listed April 26, as the date of their separation, which means that the rekindled romance of the high-profile couple commonly known as Bennifer, which started in 2021, 20 years after their first meeting, lasted less than three years.

For the unversed, Lopez and Affleck announced their second engagement in April 2022, before exchanging vows in July.

Previously, they were engaged from 2002 to 2004.