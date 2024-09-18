Jennifer Lopez to star in Netflix rom-com

Hollywood actor-singer Jennifer Lopez is set to appear in a Netflix romantic comedy weeks after her split from actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck.

The Latin pop star is set to appear in the movie titled, “Office Romance” alongside actor Brett Goldstein, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

While the plot details and director have not been revealed, it has been confirmed that the “Ted Lasso” star is writing the script with Joe Kelly for the Netflix film.

The feature film will be Jennifer Lopez’s third film for the streaming giant as she previously worked in director Brad Peyton’s Netflix sci-fi movie “Atlas,” opposite Simu Liu and Sterling K. Brown and also led the 2023 action film “The Mother.”

Meanwhile, the Hollywood actress is awaiting the release of director William Goldenberg’s sports drama “Unstoppable,” set for a release in December.

The movie revolves around the life of wrestler Anthony Robles with actor Matt Damon and Lopez’s estranged husband Ben Affleck acting as producers.

Jennifer Lopez is a prominent name in the romantic comedy space, as she has starred in popular films such as “The Wedding Planner,” “Maid in Manhattan,” “Marry Me” and “Shotgun Wedding.”

Her co-star in her upcoming ‘Office Romance,’ Brett Goldstein has won two Emmy Awards for his role as Roy Kent on the Apple TV+ series ‘Ted Lasso.’

It is worth mentioning here that Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck last month after two years of marriage.

The high-profile couple commonly known as Bennifer parted ways once again, as their rekindled romance lasted for less than three years.

Lopez, 55, filed for divorce from Affleck, 52, in Los Angeles County Superior Court, on Tuesday, August 20, the second anniversary of their wedding ceremony in Georgia, which was held a month after their marriage in Las Vegas, on July 17, 2022.

According to the details, J.Lo filed for divorce herself without using a lawyer and listed April 26 of this year, as the date of separation.