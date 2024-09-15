Ben Affleck reunites with Jennifer Lopez for first time after divorce

Hollywood actor Ben Affleck reunited with Latin popstar Jennifer Lopez for the first time weeks after she filed for divorce.

The former couple was spotted having a meal together in California with their children, Page Six reported, citing a source.

“Ben and JLo are currently at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel holding hands and kissing. The kids are with them, but at a separate table,” the source added.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were also photographed having a chat in a car parked outside the building.

Reports said that the “On The Floor” singer had sported her engagement ring on her pinky finger and a “Jennifer” ring on her wedding finger.

Affleck’s children Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, along with Lopez’s twins, Emme and Max, 16, were also present.

Additionally, Ben Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner also joined them for a brief period and was seen leaving the hotel with her kids after the brunch.

Their reunion came weeks after Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from the Hollywood star after two years of marriage.

The high-profile couple commonly known as Bennifer parted ways once again, as their rekindled romance lasted for less than three years.

Lopez, 55, filed for divorce from Affleck, 52, in Los Angeles County Superior Court, on Tuesday, August 20, the second anniversary of their wedding ceremony in Georgia, which was held a month after their marriage in Las Vegas, on July 17, 2022.

According to the details, J.Lo filed for divorce herself without using a lawyer and listed April 26 of this year, as the date of separation.

Lopez and Affleck, who were previously dating and were also engaged from 2002 to 2004, rekindled their romance in 2021, 20 years after their first meeting. The couple announced their engagement in April 2022, before exchanging vows in July.

Following their divorce, the popstar formally asked a judge to change her legal name from “Jennifer Lynn Affleck” to “Jennifer Lynn Lopez” after taking the actor’s last name when they tied the knot in July 2022.