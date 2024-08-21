Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck divorce after two years of marriage

Latin pop star Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from her husband, actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck, after two years of marriage.

As reported by American media, the high-profile couple commonly known as Bennifer is parting ways once again, as their rekindled romance lasted for less than three years, confirmed multiple sources close to the Hollywood A-listers.

Reportedly, Lopez, 55, filed for divorce from Affleck, 52, in Los Angeles County Superior Court, on Tuesday, August 20, the second anniversary of their wedding ceremony in Georgia, which was held a month after their marriage in Las Vegas, on July 17, 2022.

According to the details, J.Lo filed for divorce herself without using a lawyer and listed April 26 of this year, as the date of separation.

Speaking to a foreign outlet, a source of Lopez said, “She tried really hard to make things work, and is heartbroken. The kids are a top priority, as they always have been.”

Notably, Jennifer Lopez shares twins, Max and Emme, 16, with her ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony.

On the other hand, Ben Affleck has three kids from his previous marriage with actor Jennifer Garner, including, Violet Anne, 18, Seraphina Rose, 15, and Samuel, 12.

Lopez and Affleck, who were previously dating and were also engaged from 2002 to 2004, rekindled their romance in 2021, 20 years after their first meeting. The couple announced their engagement in April 2022, before exchanging vows in July.

Despite the rumours of their split being rife for a few months, the power couple chose to never address the speculations.