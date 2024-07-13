Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck officially list marital home for sale amid divorce rumours

Amid the rumours of their divorce, the high profile couple, Latin pop star Jennifer Lopez and her husband, actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck, have officially listed their $60 million, dreamy Beverly Hills mansion for sale.

As anticipated since the divorce rumours of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, fans’ beloved couple Bennifer’s marital abode is now officially up for sale in the California market.

Hardly a year since JLo and the ‘Batman’ star bought their dreamy house in Beverly Hills, for $60.8 million in cash, after house hunting for months, the 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom, 5-acre estate, is back on sale on the property listing site, this time for $68 million.

“Recently renovated with the highest level of quality within the last 4 months and nestled in one of Beverly Hills’s most exclusive and secure enclaves lies the magnificent Crestview Manor. Conveniently located minutes from the prestigious Beverly Hills Hotel and just 20 minutes from Van Nuys private airport, this estate is accessible only through private, gated streets,” read the listing, further highlighting the other amenities, including, a zero-edge pool, basketball and pickleball courts, a caretaker house, a gym and a boxing ring, a 12-car garage and parking for 80 vehicles, a two-bedroom guardhouse and a separate 5,000-square-foot guest penthouse, without a mention of current celebrity owners.

Notably, Lopez and Affleck, who were previously dating and were also engaged from 2002-2004, rekindled their romance in 2021, 20 years after their first meeting. The couple announced their engagement in April 2022 and exchanged vows in July of the same year.

The speculations around their split initiated earlier this year when Affleck was spotted leaving a home in Brentwood, Los Angeles, where he had been living separately from Lopez. To shut down the rumours, the couple made a joint outing, to attend a Seraphina play.

However, the buzz was further fuelled by an insider who confirmed that Affleck feels his marriage with Lopez is over since he has ‘come to his senses’ now.

Moreover, Lopez also cancelled her ‘This Is Me…Live’ tour 2025 in MGM Grand ‘to be with her children, family and close friends’. However, after the tour cancellation, she travelled to France and Italy on a solo vacation.

Meanwhile, Affleck reportedly moved his belongings from their mansion while she was away.

The high-profile couple has not addressed the rumours yet.