Jennifer Lopez adds fuel to Ben Affleck divorce rumours

In an unexpected turn of events, Latin pop star Jennifer Lopez ditched her wedding ring, fuelling the divorce rumours from her husband, actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Fresh off her solo Parisian vacation, JLo has garnered all the attention of the hawk-eyed social users, keenly observing all the activities of her and her husband, amid the divorce rumours.

It happened so when Lopez dropped a new ad post on the Instagram page of her beauty line, called JLo Beauty. While the diva looked absolutely amazing and flawless, what caught the attention of her followers, was the absence of her wedding ring on her finger.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JLO BEAUTY by Jennifer Lopez (@jlobeauty)

While this could strategic fashion choice, decided consciously around the campaign, this could be a way to confirm the split as well, when the couple is well aware that Bennifer fans are paying close attention to the couple sporting the particular jewellery.

Notably, Lopez and Affleck, who were previously dating and were also engaged from 2002-2004, rekindled their romance in 2021, 20 years after their first meeting. The couple announced their engagement in April 2022 and exchanged vows in July of the same year.

The speculations around their split initiated when Affleck was spotted leaving a home in Brentwood, Los Angeles, where he had been living separately from Lopez. To shut down the rumours, the couple last clicked together as they attended a Seraphina play.

However, the buzz was further fuelled by an insider who confirmed that Affleck feels his marriage with Lopez is over since he has ‘come to his senses’ now.

Also Read: Jennifer Garner shares cryptic post amid Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck split rumours

Moreover, Lopez also cancelled her ‘This Is Me…Live’ tour 2025 in MGM Grand ‘to be with her children, family and close friends’. However, after the tour cancellation, she travelled to France and Italy on a solo vacation.

Meanwhile, Affleck has reportedly moved his belongings from their $60 million Beverly Hills mansion while she was away. The couple is also said to be selling their marital mansion.

Neither Lopez nor Affleck have yet addressed the rumours.