Jennifer Garner shares cryptic post amid Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck split rumors

Jennifer Garner shared a cryptic post on Instagram amid rumours that her ex-husband Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were facing troubles in their marriage.

Taking to Instagram, Garner shared “it gets better” poem written by Cleo Wade in Instagram Stories.

However, the actress did not add a caption to the post and just tagged the poet along with a heart emoji.

The poem reads, “when the night sky / falls upon you / look up at her / see the darkness and vastness of her blues / hold your eyes steady on her / watch / the sun sneak in / see how even she, the great big sky / changes with / the new day.”

Read more: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck meet ‘awkwardly’ amid split rumours

Garner, 52, has not yet commented on the rumours surrounding the marriage of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

It is pertinent to mention that the Let’s Get Loud singer and Affleck first dated between 2002 and 2004 after meeting on the set of their movie Gigli.

However, they later went apart as Lopez married singer Marc Anthony, with whom she shares 16-year-old twins Max and Emme.

Affleck married Daredevil costar Jennifer Garner and the two have three kids; Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

Affleck and Lopez rekindled their romance in 2021 and married the following year.

However, the future of their marriage was questioned when Ben Affleck was photographed on May 17 with his wedding band missing from his ring finger.

A US media outlet had also reported that the couple was living separately as they were taking time to assess their relationship.

Later, the rumours of trouble in their marriage intensified after Lopez liked an Instagram post about dating and unhealthy relationships by relationship coach Lenna Marsak.