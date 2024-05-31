Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck meet ‘awkwardly’ amid split rumours

Amid divorce rumours, Latin pop star Jennifer Lopez and her husband, actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck came together for a rather ‘awkward’ reunion, after multiple solo outings.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Amidst the speculations around the divorce of the high-profile couple, Bennifer, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck came together to put a united front at the graduation party of his daughter Violet, from his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Clearly avoiding their usual PDA, the ‘Gigli’ actors stepped side-by-side, although they weren’t captured holding hands during the outing.

Reacting to the visuals of their joint appearance, a social user commented, “Clearly a ‘dress to impress’ moment,” while another opined, “They look awkward..hope things will get better.” Notably, Lopez and Affleck, who were previously dating and were also engaged from 2002-2004, rekindled their romance in 2021, 20 years after their first meeting. The couple announced their engagement in April 2022 and exchanged vows in July of the same year.

Addressing their divorce rumours, a source close to the couple recently told a foreign publication, “Jen and Ben are continuing to take space from each other. They’ve been having issues for a few months and trying to figure things out on their own.”

“Jen has been having a hard time dealing with the general stress of life as well as in her career, She has been experiencing ups and downs while processing everything. She has been throwing herself into work, which has always been an outlet for her to stay busy and distracted,” added the source.

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez determined to fix marriage problems?