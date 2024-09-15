Jennifer Lopez’s husband makes shocking revelations about popstar

Jennifer Lopez’s first husband Ojani Noa has made shocking claims about their relationship weeks after the popstar filed for divorce from Hollywood actor Ben Affleck.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

During an interview with UK media outlet Daily Mail, Noa claimed that the “On The Floor” singer ended their marriage when she no longer needed him.

“It was so great, but at the same time so sad because we kind of knew it was the end of the road,” he said, adding that he was always passionate and believed in his marriage with Jennifer Lopez.

The US popstar’s marriage to Ojani Noa, a personal trainer, ended in divorce 11 months after tying the knot in 1997.

Noa admitted that he felt like an “uncomfortable passenger” during the “Maid in Manhattan” actress’s journey to stardom.

“I was the first, the pioneer. I was there at the beginning of her career supporting her, dealing with her anxieties and insecurities,” Noa said. “I was a really good husband because I believe in marriage. When we divorced, I was heartbroken. I feel when she got what she wanted, I was no longer needed.”

According to Noa, the couple could not spend quality time during their marriage despite his efforts.

It is worth mentioning here that Jennifer Lopez was first married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998 and her second marriage was to Cris Judd from 2001 until it ended in 2003.

The Latin popstar was then married to singer Marc Anthony for 10 years after tying the knot in 2004.

However, the marriage ended in divorce in 2014 after the two shared two children.

Lopez, 55, filed for divorce from Hollywood actor Ben Affleck, 52, in Los Angeles County Superior Court last week, on August 20, the second anniversary of their wedding ceremony in Georgia, which was held a month after their Las Vegas marriage, on July 17, 2022.

The rekindled romance of the high-profile couple commonly known as Bennifer, which started in 2021, 20 years after their first meeting, lasted for less than three years.

For the unversed, they announced their engagement in April 2022, before exchanging vows in July.

Previously, Lopez and Ben Affleck were engaged from 2002 to 2004.