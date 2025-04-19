BTS’ Jin goes viral for unexpected food move on reality show

BTS’ Jin has gone viral once again and this time for his adorable and unexpected desi foodie moment!

BTS fans, lovingly known as the ARMY, can’t keep calm after watching Jin go viral on the Korean reality show Kian’s Bizarre BnB, released on April 15, 2025.

The viral moment? Jin ditching cutlery and eating curry rice with his bare hands — the traditional Indian way!

The show’s host, Kian, cheekily suggested that the best way to enjoy curry and rice was without spoons or forks. While other guests like Ji Ye-eun were skeptical, Jin instantly rolled up his sleeves and dove into the meal with his hands — sparking a viral frenzy online.

ARMY took over the internet, celebrating Jin’s wholesome gesture and joking that he now deserves an Aadhaar card.

One fan posted on X (formerly Twitter), “As an Indian, I’m dying watching Jin trying to figure out how to eat with his hands!”

Another noted, “That man is never touching chopsticks, forks, or spoons again!” The clip has gone viral across platforms, with fans applauding the singer’s open-mindedness and effortless charm.

Adding to the excitement, Jin also revealed during the show that his next solo album Echo is all set to release on May 16. The announcement, combined with his viral curry moment, has sent fans into a complete meltdown.

