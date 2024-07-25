Taylor Swift lends personal items to display at London museum

Outfits, musical instruments and other objects on loan from U.S. musician Taylor Swift are going on display at London’s V&A in a temporary summer exhibition.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Titled ‘Taylor Swift | Songbook Trail’ the exhibition is made up of 13 installations dotted across the museum’s many galleries.

“It’s a journey around the museum,” curator Kate Bailey said.

“It follows chapters in Taylor Swift’s career and we highlight the eras and showcase objects and looks worn by Taylor across the different spaces in the museum.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria and Albert Museum (@vamuseum)

Bailey and her team were given access to Swift’s personal archives to pick items for the theatrically staged installations, which are placed in carefully chosen galleries that connect to moments in the 14-time Grammy winner’s career.

Naomi Campbell gets her own exhibition at London museum

Among the objects on show are customised cowboy boots worn by a young Swift at the start of her career; the wig and facial hair she sported in ‘The Man’ music video; reproductions of the hand-drawn storyboards for the ‘Willow’ music video and a golden microphone with snake detail used by Swift, now 34, on the ‘Reputation’ stadium tour.

Also on display are the ukulele played by Swift on the ‘Speak Now’ world tour and the fisherman cap she wore on the ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ album cover.

“It’s been a really fast-moving project, where I got to select works from the collection,” said Bailey. “I wanted to make sure that we were able to showcase costumes, but also musical instruments, objects that kind of convey her whole career and creativity.”

Also Read: Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ breaks another record

“It’s the first time we’ve done a trail in this way. And it’s the first time these objects have been seen in the UK. So, it’s incredibly exciting and it’s free.”

‘Taylor Swift Songbook Trail’ is displayed throughout the V&A South Kensington from June 27 to September 8. According to the museum, the trail takes 60-90 minutes to complete.