Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ breaks another record

American pop superstar Taylor Swift claimed yet another Billboard record with her last-released studio album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’.

This week (July 13), ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ by Taylor Swift achieved its 11th consecutive week on Billboard 200’s top spot, tying with her earlier albums ‘1989’ and ‘Fearless’.

If the album continues the streak for another week, it will become the first album by a woman to achieve the consecutive feat, since Adele’s ’21’, which spent 24 non-consecutive weeks on the No.1 spot, back in 2011-12.

Moreover, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ is also the first-ever album by a female singer to spend 11 consecutive weeks at the No.1 spot, since Whitney Houston’s ‘The Bodyguard’ last held the feat with consecutive 13 out of 20 weeks it held the spot between December 1992 and March 1993.

The latest achievement is the 80th week of Swift’s career on the No.1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart, followed by the 67 weeks of the iconic Elvis Presley. Her huge total includes 14 albums which achieved the milestone.

Additionally, ‘Poets’ sold over 114,000 equivalent album units, in the U.S., till last week.

Notably, Taylor Swift surprised her fans with a new double album, titled ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ in April this year. The 11th studio album featured songs about heartbreak and a period described as ‘the saddest story’ of her life.

