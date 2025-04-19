Tremors tease new sequel in the works

Exciting news for Tremors fans – Stampede Entertainment has reclaimed rights to the original script (Beneath Perfection), with Kevin Bacon possibly returning to reprise his iconic role.

While they haven’t secured all the rights to the first film, the reacquisition of their original script marks a significant move toward a potential sequel.

The company clarified on its official website that the rights secured do not extend to the original 1990 film, nor do they allow Stampede to license anything from it.

However, they are exploring fresh ideas for a follow-up that would bring the action back to the town of Perfection – the now-iconic setting for much of the franchise.

Stampede was quick to set expectations, noting that the project will not be a remake of the first film, nor based on the original script intended for Tremors 5.

Instead, they’re entertaining entirely new directions – with a tantalizing twist: the possible return of Kevin Bacon as Val McKee.

Though no promises have been made, Stampede hinted that discussions are ongoing regarding Bacon’s potential return.

The actor, who led the first film, recently expressed interest in revisiting the character, saying he’d love to see “what happened 25-30 years later to this guy”.

This isn’t the first time a revival with Bacon at the helm has been floated. In 2017, SYFY developed a pilot for a Tremors series featuring the actor, but the project ultimately never made it past development.

Fans remain hopeful that Stampede’s regained rights and renewed energy will finally breathe new life into the cult classic series.

The original Tremors was directed by Ron Underwood and written by S. S. Wilson and Brent Maddock.

Alongside Kevin Bacon, the film featured Michael Gross, Fred Ward, Finn Carter, and country music legend Reba McEntire. Of the original cast, Gross is the only actor to have appeared in every subsequent film and TV series, becoming a true staple of the franchise.

While a new Tremors sequel is not yet confirmed, the involvement of both Stampede Entertainment and Kevin Bacon gives fans reason to be cautiously optimistic. Stay tuned – Perfection might be getting some unexpected visitors once again.