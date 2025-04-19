The X Files is making headlines once again, as acclaimed filmmaker Ryan Coogler gears up to reboot the iconic sci-fi series that originally starred Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny.

Known for his work on Black Panther, Coogler has confirmed that reviving The X Files is his next big project.

Coogler revealed that he has already spoken to The X Files star Gillian Anderson about the new version of the show. “She’s incredible. Fingers crossed there,” he said during an appearance on Last Podcast on the Left.

Ryan Coogler added, “Some of those episodes, if we do our jobs right, will be really scary. We’re going to try and make something great for real X Files fans—and maybe get some new ones too.”

Gillian Anderson, who played Agent Dana Scully in the original The X Files series, praised Coogler’s involvement, calling him “a bit of a genius.” She said, “I can’t think of a better person to do it. I’m not saying no. Maybe I’ll pop in for a little something something.”

In total, Gillian Anderson has now mentioned her interest four times in connection to the reboot. While she hasn’t confirmed her return, fans are hopeful. “Whether I am involved in it is a whole other thing,” she noted, “but I think it would be done incredibly well.”

The X Files originally aired from 1993 to 2002, starring Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny as FBI agents investigating strange and unexplained cases. It returned with two feature films and a two-season revival from 2016 to 2018.

Ryan Coogler, who now has a five-year deal with Disney Television, plans to bring back The X Files with a more diverse cast.

Even original series creator Chris Carter has acknowledged the challenge ahead, saying, “He’s got his work cut out for him because we covered so much territory.”

So, is The X Files reboot coming soon? With Ryan Coogler now fully focused on the project and Gillian Anderson staying open to a return, all signs point to yes.

Fans will just have to stay tuned and keep an eye out for the truth.