PMD forecasts hailstorm in Islamabad, northern areas

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a key weather forecast for Islamabad, predicting partly cloudy skies with chances of hailstorm, thunderstorms, and rain in surrounding areas.

According to the Met Office, the temperature in Islamabad is expected to reach a maximum of 34°C today.

Rainfall is also likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, with the possibility of intense rain and hail in some districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the PMD further said in its forecast.

In contrast, hot and dry conditions are expected to prevail in Sindh and Balochistan, accompanied by strong winds.

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Quetta eighteen degree centigrade, Lahore and Karachi twenty-seven, Peshawar twenty, Gilgit thirteen, Murree nine and Muzaffarabad sixteen degree centigrade.

Read more: Met Office forecast heavy rain with wind/hailstorms in country

According to the weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain and wind with thunderstorm with isolated heavyfall/ hailstorm is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula, while Partly cloudy weather with chances of rain and wind with thunderstorm with isolated hailstorm in Jammu.

Earlier this week, unexpected torrential rains and hailstorms in Islamabad and its vicinity caused widespread disruption. Large hailstones inflicted significant damage to vehicles, solar panels, and other property.

Meanwhile, heavy rains in Landi Kotal, Torkham, and adjoining areas resulted in flash flooding, leaving freight vehicles stranded and forcing the temporary closure of the Pak-Afghan highway due to strong winds and water accumulation.