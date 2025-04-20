web analytics
37.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, April 20, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

PMD forecasts hailstorm in Islamabad, northern areas

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a key weather forecast for Islamabad, predicting partly cloudy skies with chances of hailstorm, thunderstorms, and rain in surrounding areas. 

According to the Met Office, the temperature in Islamabad is expected to reach a maximum of 34°C today.

Rainfall is also likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, with the possibility of intense rain and hail in some districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the PMD further said in its forecast.

In contrast, hot and dry conditions are expected to prevail in Sindh and Balochistan, accompanied by strong winds.

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Quetta eighteen degree centigrade, Lahore and Karachi twenty-seven, Peshawar twenty, Gilgit thirteen, Murree nine and Muzaffarabad sixteen degree centigrade.

Read more: Met Office forecast heavy rain with wind/hailstorms in country

According to the weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain and wind with thunderstorm with isolated heavyfall/ hailstorm is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula, while Partly cloudy weather with chances of rain and wind with thunderstorm with isolated hailstorm in Jammu.

Earlier this week, unexpected torrential rains and hailstorms in Islamabad and its vicinity caused widespread disruption. Large hailstones inflicted significant damage to vehicles, solar panels, and other property.

Meanwhile, heavy rains in Landi Kotal, Torkham, and adjoining areas resulted in flash flooding, leaving freight vehicles stranded and forcing the temporary closure of the Pak-Afghan highway due to strong winds and water accumulation.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

Will Trump Tariffs Rattle World Economy and harm US interests in long run ?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.