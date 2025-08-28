Adam Sandler gets honest about ‘Jay Kelly’ role

Hollywood actor Adam Sandler has opened up about his dramatic role in filmmaker Noah Baumbach’s ‘Jay Kelly.’

Sandler, best known for his comic roles in films such as ‘Happy Gilmore,’ ‘Billy Madison’ and ‘Big Daddy,’ plays a straight-shooting manager to a film star Jay Kelly (George Clooney) in the film.

During a media chat at the Venice Film Festival, the Hollywood actor cherished the opportunity to play a serious role.

“Being in this movie and not just trying to find jokes and laugh moments, that’s what’s amazing. I’ve done two movies with Noah, and I could not be more proud to be in the feeling it gives you. He knows how to do everything, and then he finds places to make you laugh,” Adam Sandler said.

He continued, “All our characters give you a moment to laugh and feel pain. As an actor, when you read a script like this you say, ‘Holy s–t, I cant believe I’m getting this gift.’”

On the work front, the Hollywood actor recently starred in ‘Happy Gilmore 2,’ a sequel to the 1996 film, which earned $40 million at the box office.

First streamed on July 25, the film’s 46.7 million views over three days made it the biggest US opening weekend of all time for a Netflix film.

His upcoming ‘Jay Kelly’ co-stars him as the manager of George Clooney’s movie star.

The film sees the two embark on a journey through Europe, where they confront the choices they have made throughout their lives.