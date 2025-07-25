Adam Sandler up for reviving more classic comedies after ‘Happy Gilmore 2’

Hollywood actor Adam Sandler, currently awaiting the release of ‘Happy Gilmore 2,’ has shown interest in reviving more classic comedies.

Released in 1996, the original ‘Happy Gilmore’ turned Sandler into a comic star in Hollywood, and he has since appeared in multiple hit comedies.

As he reprises his iconic role in ‘Happy Gilmore 2,’ the Hollywood actor has revealed that he was open to reviving his ’90s classic comedies with sequels.

Filmmaker Kyle Newacheck, who directed Adam Sandler in 2000’s ‘Little Nicky,’ has expressed hopes that he might get the actor to develop a sequel to the comedy drama.

During a recent interview alongside his ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ star Julie Bowen, the Hollywood actor was asked if he was up for reviving his projects from the ‘90s.

Sandler was quick to say, “I’d love to do that.”

When asked what Bobby Boucher from 1998’s ‘The Waterboy’ would look like in 2025, he replied, “He’s not that great looking, I gotta be honest. He definitely let his hair go loose. But yeah, I don’t know if we’ll ever do anything like that. I’m so happy we did Happy Gilmore 2. I got to hang out with [Julie] again.”

When Bowen expressed her wish for ‘The Wedding Singer 2,’ Adam Sandler revealed that he was up for it.

“That’d be fun. I’d love to do that,” while he also suggested that he might get a shot at closing out the ‘The Grown Ups’ trilogy.

On the work front, Adam Sandler will begin his comedy tour titled ‘You’re My Best Friend,’ in September.

The ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ star will be on the road in North America for the tour, which will see him perform in more than 30 cities across the US.

The Hollywood actor will begin his ‘You’re My Best Friend’ tour with the first show, scheduled in Jacksonville on September 5.