Three additional judges elevated to Peshawar High Court

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Tuesday notified the elevation of three additional judges to the Peshawar High Court (PHC), ARY NEWS reported.

Those elevated to the Peshawar High Court (PHC) included Kamran Hayat Mian Khel, Muhammad Ijaz Khan, Muhammad Fahim Wali.

The appointments followed procedure under article 175 of the Constitution of Pakistan, which also requires approval from a parliamentary panel.

It is pertinent to mention here that history has been made recently after Justice Ayesha Malik took oath as the first-ever female judge of the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan after being elevated from the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) at that time Justice Gulzar Ahmed administered oath to Justice Malik. The ceremony was held at the Supreme Court, which was attended by all the judges of the top court.

After the induction of the judge from the LHC, the number of judges at the Supreme Court has reached its maximum capacity of 17.

On January 6, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) recommended the elevation of Justice Ayesha A Malik of the Lahore High Court (LHC) as a judge of the Supreme Court.

