Justice Ayesha Malik takes oath as first-ever female judge of SC

ISLAMABAD: History has been made as Justice Ayesha Malik has taken oath as the first-ever female judge of the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan after being elevated from the Lahore High Court (LHC), ARY News reported on Monday.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed administered oath to Justice Malik. The ceremony was held at the Supreme Court, which was attended by all the judges of the top court.

After the induction of the judge from the LHC, the number of judges at the Supreme Court has reached its maximum capacity of 17.

On January 6, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) recommended the elevation of Justice Ayesha A Malik of the Lahore High Court (LHC) as a judge of the Supreme Court.

Justice Malik will be the first woman judge in Pakistan’s history to be elevated to the top court. She has been a Lahore High Court judge since March 27.

According to her profile on the Lahore High Court’s website, she did her B.Com from the Government College of Commerce and Economics, Karachi and studied law at Lahore’s Pakistan College of Law.

She completed her LLM from Harvard Law School, where she was named London H Gammon Fellow 1999-1999.

Justice Ayesha A. Malik has already given her consent to her elevation to the Supreme Court (SC).

