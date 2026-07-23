ZURICH: AI will not trigger a collapse in ‌employment despite concerns the technology will displace large numbers of workers, a study by staffing company Adecco Group showed on Thursday.

Employers have cited AI as responsible for nearly a ​quarter of job cuts in the United States this year, global ​outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas said.

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Microsoft said this month it was ⁠cutting about 2.1% of its workforce, joining HSBC Holdings, Amazon and Standard ​Chartered in a wave of layoffs as they shift investment toward AI.

But Denis ​Machuel, CEO of Zurich-based Adecco, the world’s largest staffing company, told Reuters some companies were using AI as a cover for cuts caused by weaker performance, restructuring or other ​problems.

“AI is bringing a massive evolution in the world of work, but ​a job apocalypse is not on the horizon,” he said. “It’s more about changing roles ‌and ⁠tasks than eliminating jobs.”

Three and a half years after the release of OpenAI’s AI chatbot ChatGPT, employment rates are at record highs and unemployment near historic lows, Adecco said, citing data from the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation ​and Development about ​its 38 member ⁠countries.

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Previous industrial revolutions from the advent of steam, electricity, information technology and the internet have transformed work without causing ​mass job destruction, Machuel said.

“With the data we have ​so far, ⁠there’s no evidence we will have a different scenario with AI,” he added.

Some entry-level jobs were disappearing but employers could not simply cut junior positions without ⁠damaging ​talent pipelines, Machuel said.

Companies needed to reinvent ​such jobs so AI can complement them, Machuel said, noting upskilling, reskilling, and closer collaboration among ​companies, governments and education systems was essential.