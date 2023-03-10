Adeel Chaudhry speaks up about viral video with Sehar Khan

Actor Adeel Chaudhry recalled an interesting incident involving him and actress Sehar Khan on the sets of a show.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Adeel Chaudhry and actress Sidra Niazi appeared as guests in the ARY Digital show “The Fourth Umpire”, hosted by superstar Fahad Mustafa, comedian Faizan Sheikh and former cricketer Azhar Ali.

A viral clip of a drama starring Adeel and Sehar Khan was shown during the show wherein the latter fell as he couldn’t first manage to start the bike and then the bike self-starts accidentally.

Everyone in the crowd started laughing at the blooper video. Adeel Chaudhry said he could not get the motorcycle to kick-start.

The actor added he told the crew to change the mechanical system in such a way that if the bike shuts down when delivering his dialogue he would not have to kick-start it again.

Adeel Chaudhry said the mechanical glitch happened because of the increase in the bike’s acceleration.

He said no one was hurt.

The celebrity has proven himself as one of the most promising stars. He has endorsed famous brands and designer wears. His on-screen endeavours have also earned him fame.

Related – Actor Adeel Chaudhry speaks up about his wedding plans

He has worked in superhit dramas ‘Zinda Dargor‘ and ‘Faryaad‘.

Comments