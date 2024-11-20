Adeel Husain opens  up on his Irish girlfriend, marriage plans

Eminent film and TV actor Adeel Husain candidly confessed to having an Irish girlfriend in the past, however, hinted that the two aren’t together anymore as he talked about his marriage plans.

In a new interview with his co-star Ushna Shah, Adeel Husain shared that he had a girlfriend in Ireland, while he was there for his Master in Marketing at Dublin Business School. The actor admitted that he still has pictures with her on his Instagram handle as he doesn’t feel the need to hide anything about his life.

When asked if he plans to ever get hitched, Husain replied, “I think anyone would say yes but I would want to have a…”

“Maybe, there is an expectation problem here,” added the ‘Ghair’ actor.

Upon being quizzed further by Shah, Husain shared that he can’t ‘list down’ his requirements but an element of ‘fun’ is most important for him to have in his future partner. “I call it dancing now. You marry somebody who dances with you well,” he stated leaving Shah confused.

“With all the hustle and bustle of life and people trying to distract you with opposing things about marriage and the life after, I’m really not interested in receiving all this information about marriage. I’m stubborn about the fact that you can make a really good life if you don’t listen to too much nonsense. So I have to be with somebody who also has a good barrier for nonsense yet I can get a word in,” he explained, adding that finding such a person is ‘tough’.

On the work front, Adeel Husain is currently being seen in the drama serial ‘Ghair’, co-starring Shah, Usama Khan and Yashmeera Jan. The Yasir Nawaz directorial, written by Zanjabeel Asim, airs every Friday and Saturday on ARY Digital.