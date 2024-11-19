Faryal Mehmood confirms her relationship status

Actor-model Faryal Mehmood who went through a divorce from her ex-husband Daniyal Raheal a couple of years ago, breaks silence on her current relationship status.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

During a new interview with fellow actor Ushna Shah, Faryal Mehmood was asked about her current relationship status when she maintained, “I’m single… very much single.”

Upon being asked further about her future plans including marriage, the ‘Babban Khala ki Betiyann’ star asserted that she doesn’t mind giving it a second chance, but it is not a priority for her. “If it happens and when it comes, it is good. But even if it doesn’t, that’s also fine. It doesn’t matter,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ShowbizShowsha (@showbizshowsha)

For the unversed, Mehmood was previously married to actor-director Daniyal Raheal, son of veteran artist Simi Raheal. She confirmed her divorce in August 2021, a little over a year after her marriage, confirming she is ‘single’.

Mehmood went on to add, “It is important for society to realize that narcissism very much exists,” and highlighted that the ‘lack of empathy’ or being unaffected by the guilt of making the other person feel bad are some of the traits of a narcissist person.

Also Read: I’m not single and getting married soon: Gohar Rasheed

During the same conversation, Mehmood advised her fellow female actors and women in general against their ‘cringe’ show of affection and admiration for their male partners on public platforms.