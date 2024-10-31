I’m not single and getting married soon: Gohar Rasheed

Celebrated actor Gohar Rasheed has officially declared that he is not single anymore and will be getting married soon.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

In a new interview with fellow actor Ushna Shah, Gohar Rasheed confirmed his relationship status. However, without giving away much about his lady love, he divulged that marriage is on the cards soon.

When asked if he is single, Rasheed confessed to Shah, “No I’m not.”

Upon being quizzed further about marriage plans, the ‘Ishqiya’ actor added, “In sha Allah soon, very soon.”

Further speaking about this new chapter of his life, Rasheed shared that the two had been genuine friends for a very long time, before starting a romantic relationship, hence they have a ‘very healthy and strong foundation of relationship’.

“She’s an amazing person. I can go on and on, and speak about her for an entire episode. But to say the least, she is an amazing woman, she is very special in all aspects and I consider myself very lucky to be with her,” he gushed about the mystery woman in his life. “I can’t imagine my life without her.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistani Cinema (@pakistanicinemaa)

“I think it’s about time [to get married]. I can feel it in my bones that I should get married now,” quipped the actor.

Adding to Rasheed, Shah hinted, “She’s a beautiful woman, I can tell you that, and you guys make a beautiful couple.”

Also Read: ‘Nothing more beautiful than falling in love with a friend’: Gohar Rasheed