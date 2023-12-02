20.9 C
Adelaide Strikers win Women’s Big Bash League 2023

Adelaide Strikers won the Women’s Big Bash League 2023 by beating Brisbane Heat by three runs in a thrilling final at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

Adelaide Strikers, being sent to bat first, managed 125-5 as opening batter Laura Wolvaardt and captain Tahlia McGrath put on a 66-run partnership.

Laura Wolvaardt top-scored with 39 off 33 balls with four boundaries to her name. Tahlia McGrath struck six fours and a maximum on her way to 34-ball 38.

Medium pacer Nicola Hancock was the standout Brisbane bowler with her figures of 3-23 in four overs.

Spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington gave a memorable bowling performance as her three-wicket haul restricted Brisbane Heat to 122-8 in their 20 overs.

She was judged the Player of the Final for her superb figures of 3-16 in four overs. Megan Schutt and Tahlia McGrath took two wickets.

Brisbane Heat batters did not get going in the run chase. Amelia Kerr top-scored with her unbeaten 30 from 32 balls with four fours to her name,

Her opening partner Georgia Redmayne along with Charli Knott scored 22 and 20 respectively.

