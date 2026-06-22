Adele set to sizzle London Studio with her new project

Adele is set to make a huge debut as she returns to the stage after two years after she announced break from music.

On Sunday, a source spilled the details and told The Sun that the 38-year-old pop superstar secretly flew into London earlier this month from her LA bolthole to record new hits.

They further mentioned that Adele has been busy writing and recording new music for the past few weeks at Church Studios in Crouch End, North London.

The confidant also mentioned, “Adele is spending at least a fortnight in London writing and recording music. She was in and out of sessions last week and will be back in there this week, but she is keeping a low profile while she is here”.

They continued, “She feels safe at Church Studios, and it’s where Paul is based, so it made sense to travel over for the ­sessions, rather than work somewhere else in LA”.

Meanwhile, another insider described the move as an attempt to develop a more English-sounding album. The source told the outlet, “Adele has been living in LA for a decade now and although she loves it, her roots in London are very important to her”.

“People close to her have been encouraging her to reconnect with where she grew up for her new music, because they believe it will help inspire something different,” a tipster continued. “Her last album was well received, but it was very Hollywood.

“People loved Adele originally because she was down to earth and relatable, so she’s trying to bring that back by drawing on inspirations in her hometown,” the source added. “Coldplay, Paul McCartney, Oasis, Mick Jagger, Florence + The Machine, Culture Club, The Streets, Tom Jones, and her close friend Jack Penate have all worked at Church Studios before, so she’s in good company.”