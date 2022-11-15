Adele to resume delayed Las Vegas residency

British music star, Adele is all set to resume her delayed Las Vegas concerts this weekend, after 10 months.

Months after the ‘Hello’ hitmaker cancelled her Las Vegas residency at the very last minute, citing Covid-19 delays as the reason, the singer is back in the city to resume the much-awaited concerts called ‘Weekends with Adele’.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Moreover, reports are that the event organizers of one of the biggest-ever musical gigs are taking extreme measures to protect the voice of the singer and hence, Adele will be aided with a pricey technology system worth £400,000 ($776,000) to perform at the concerts starting this weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adele (@adele)

According to the details, the complex system called the ‘backstage’ bubble has been installed at the Caesars Palace. It works by ‘combining dehumidifiers, purification units, water molecule dispersal and cooling fans in the preparation room and then guiding that air around the stage’. Therefore, the singer will get the best air to protect her voice.

For the unversed, Adele apologetically postponed her 3-months-long Las Vegas residency back in January, less than 24 hours before the due performance.

Related: Adele FaceTimes disheartened fans in Las Vegas

“We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time. And for it to be good enough for you. But we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID. They still are. And it’s been impossible to finish the show”, she said in a video posted on Instagram.

Comments