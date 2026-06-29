RAWALPINDI, June 29: Police have released details of the 14 Adiala Jail undertrials who escaped after being brought back from court, saying most were facing serious charges including murder, attempted murder, armed robbery and drug offences.

Officials said the escape was planned inside jail. A police investigation team has started work to look into suspected facilitators outside the prison.

According to police records, the Adiala Jail fugitives include:

Syed Ehtisham – Case No. 253/22, Section 324

Azaan Hussain – Case No. 688/25, nominated in Section 302

Adil Abbas – Case No. 473/20, Section 355

Abdul Rehman – FIR No. 853/24, Sections 302, 397

Abdul Wahab – Case No. 50/24, Sections 395/412

Muhammad Asim – FIR No. 847/24, Section 9-C

Samar – Case No. 207/24, Section 324

Zigam Shah – Case No. 473/20, Sections 337-L(ii), 148/149

Wadi alias Wadi – FIR No. 433/25, Section 302

Asad alias Asad – Case No. 853/24, nominated in Section 302

Police said a case has been registered against the escapees at Sihala police station in Islamabad.

Rawalpindi Police, with support from Islamabad Police, are continuing search operations in the area to recapture the remaining fugitives.

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