RAWALPINDI: Fourteen undertrial prisoners escaped on Monday after being brought from Adiala Jail to a court for a hearing, police said, ARY News reported.

According to police, the prisoners created a disturbance inside the prison van before throwing chilli powder into the officers’ eyes and fleeing. The vehicle was carrying 36 undertrial prisoners, 14 of whom managed to escape.

Officials said the escapees were facing trial in a number of serious criminal cases.

The prisoners had been brought from Adiala Jail to a subordinate court in Kahuta for scheduled hearings earlier in the day. They escaped while being transported back to the jail after the court proceedings, within the limits of Islamabad.

So far, four of the escapees, while a search operation is underway to trace the remaining 10. Authorities have sealed off the surrounding area and set up checkpoints as part of the manhunt.

Police have circulated the details of the absconding prisoners to law enforcement agencies and launched efforts to apprehend them.

Earlier, an Adiala Jail convicted prisoner brought for medical treatment at Benazir Bhutto Hospital escaped from police custody.

According to police sources, the inmate identified as Jamil, who was serving a nine-year sentence in a narcotics case, was shifted from Adiala Jail for treatment when he managed to flee from the hospital premises.

Police registered a case at Waris Khan police station following the escape incident. The FIR names Assistant Sub-Inspector Imran and Constable Qamar Ali, who were on duty during the incident.

As per the FIR details, the convicted prisoner was allegedly taken out of the ward on a wheelchair by unidentified individuals. It further states that he was later helped into a vehicle by his son Adnan and another unknown person before escaping.

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