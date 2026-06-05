Adiala Jail prisoner goes missing

RAWALPINDI: A convicted prisoner brought from Adiala Jail for medical treatment at Benazir Bhutto Hospital has escaped from police custody, ARY News reported.

According to police sources, the inmate identified as Jamil, who was serving a nine-year sentence in a narcotics case, was shifted from Adiala Jail for treatment when he managed to flee from the hospital premises.

Police have registered a case at Waris Khan police station following the escape incident. The FIR names Assistant Sub-Inspector Imran and Constable Qamar Ali, who were on duty during the incident.

As per the FIR details, the convicted prisoner was allegedly taken out of the ward on a wheelchair by unidentified individuals. It further states that he was later helped into a vehicle by his son Adnan and another unknown person before escaping.

The accused had been arrested in a drug trafficking case registered last year with the Punjab Counter Narcotics Force and was later convicted by a court, which sentenced him to nine years in prison. He was originally detained at Adiala Jail before being shifted for medical treatment.

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