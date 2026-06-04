PESHAWAR: A Peshawar court has sentenced a police investigating officer to 10 years in prison for negligence and misconduct in the investigation of a murder case.

The case was heard by Additional Sessions Judge Imtiaz Ali, who found police officer Hidayatullah guilty under relevant provisions of the law. The court ordered his immediate transfer to Central Jail Peshawar to serve the sentence.

According to the judgment, the investigating officer failed to send key digital evidence, including a CCTV DVR and hard drive, to the appropriate forensic laboratory for examination. The court also noted that he neglected to record statements from eyewitnesses, compromising the integrity of the investigation.

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During the proceedings, Hidayatullah argued that the evidence could not be sent for forensic analysis due to a heavy workload and official commitments. However, the court rejected the explanation, ruling that professional responsibilities could not justify such serious lapses in a murder investigation.

The judgment further stated that the officer failed to provide satisfactory responses to several questions raised by the court regarding his handling of the case.

The courtroom witnessed dramatic scenes when the convicted officer allegedly attempted to flee after the verdict was announced. Security personnel acted swiftly, preventing his escape and taking him into custody.

The court emphasized that negligence in criminal investigations and mishandling of evidence undermine the justice system and deprive victims of fair legal proceedings. It stressed that such conduct warrants strict legal action to ensure accountability and uphold public confidence in law enforcement institutions.